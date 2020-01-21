MarteXcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,173.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex. During the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $28,173.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028107 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006998 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003995 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026489 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000778 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,882,501 coins. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

