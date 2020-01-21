MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.
MKTX stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.52. 9,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,195. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $207.15 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.61 and its 200-day moving average is $364.42.
In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
