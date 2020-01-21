Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and traded as high as $16.25. Mannatech shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1,511 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of Mannatech worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

