Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

