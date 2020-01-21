Lunes Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Lunes has a total market cap of $520,388.00 and $6,371.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

