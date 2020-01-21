Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Lumber Liquidators also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

LL stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.35. 760,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,713. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $268.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

