Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $77,131,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $121.14. 2,183,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.