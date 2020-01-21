LocalCoinSwap Trading Up 4.7% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $468,991.00 and $7,724.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00322847 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002327 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008309 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

