Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,275.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $56,275.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.02687162 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 659,947,207 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, SouthXchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

