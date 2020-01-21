Lipe & Dalton Buys 520 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 2.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

