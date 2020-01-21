Linde (ETR:LIN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €189.39 ($220.22).

ETR LIN traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €190.75 ($221.80). 659,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €188.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. Linde has a 52 week low of €136.65 ($158.90) and a 52 week high of €193.15 ($224.59). The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

