Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 12,051 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,968,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

