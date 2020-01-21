Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 75 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average of $222.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $174.53 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

