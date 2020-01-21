Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,777,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,550. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

