Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.23

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 66417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 24.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 24.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 20.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.