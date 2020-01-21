Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.23

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 66417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 24.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 24.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 20.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

