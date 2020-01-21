Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $107.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

