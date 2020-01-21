Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 140,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

