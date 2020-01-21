Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IJH traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.01. 57,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.95 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

