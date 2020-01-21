Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,240. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

