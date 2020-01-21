Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.44. 637,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,826,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

