Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,783. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

