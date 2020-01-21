Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.50. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 40,817 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

