Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10,419.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 95,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. 3,764,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,985. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

