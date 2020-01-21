Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 6.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,020,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,390,938. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $260.66 and a 12-month high of $332.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.