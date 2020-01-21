Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.38. 818,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,538. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

