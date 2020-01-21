Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,727 CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,012,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,512,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

CyrusOne stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. 535,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.