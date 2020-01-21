Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,727 CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,012,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,512,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,648,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares during the period.
CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.
In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
