Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,484.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,290. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,481.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,373.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,257.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.