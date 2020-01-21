Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

IJK traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $242.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,580. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.92 and a 1 year high of $244.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

