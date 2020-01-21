Legacy Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,147,000 after buying an additional 155,483 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $630,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $2,790,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $271,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.20. 1,441,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,411. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

