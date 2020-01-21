Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,925 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11,705.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,864 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,656. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

