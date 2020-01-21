Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,925 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11,705.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,864 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,656. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.
In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.