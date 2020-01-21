Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,609 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.03. 413,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $160.02 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

