Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,156,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,168. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $84.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

