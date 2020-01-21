Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.3% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 32,251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $555,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $147.44 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,351. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.