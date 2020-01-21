Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 655.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE WPC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.29. 411,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,131. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $93.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.99%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

