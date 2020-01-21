Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.90. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

