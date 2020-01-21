Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) rose 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), approximately 62,069,307 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 19,000,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06.

About Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom, West Africa, and Norway. The company principally holds interest in the Bougouni and the Diendio lithium projects located in southern Mali. It explores for lithium and gold deposits. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

