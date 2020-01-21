Knights Group (LON:KGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $419.98

Shares of Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 419.98 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.39), with a volume of 310866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.39).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 348.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.23. The company has a market cap of $302.85 million and a P/E ratio of 60.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Knights Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Knights Group Company Profile (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.