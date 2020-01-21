Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,540 Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after buying an additional 74,956 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,009,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,964,000 after buying an additional 1,388,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,848,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

