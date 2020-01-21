Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

