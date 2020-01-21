Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 9.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

JKE traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.52. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.07 and a 12-month high of $222.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

