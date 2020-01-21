Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Buys £150.36 in Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Hugh Raven bought 179 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($197.79).

Hugh Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Hugh Raven bought 165 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($197.51).

LON:KIE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Kier Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.08.

A number of research firms have commented on KIE. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

