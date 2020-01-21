Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.98

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $12.56. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 11,045 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on KEQU. ValuEngine upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 3.63% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.