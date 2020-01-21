Keeler Thomas Management LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.99. 1,573,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.55. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

