Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

