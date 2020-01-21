Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $15.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,728,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,338. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.42 and a 200 day moving average of $353.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.97.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

