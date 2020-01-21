Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 6,850 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unilever by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Unilever by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. 90,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

