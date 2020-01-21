KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KZMYY shares. HSBC cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.75. 20,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,190. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

