Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) Trading Down 0.7%

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.36 ($0.96) and last traded at A$1.39 ($0.98), approximately 1,688,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 343,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.40 ($0.99).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 41.65 and a quick ratio of 41.17. The stock has a market cap of $765.77 million and a PE ratio of -11.94.

In other Karoon Energy news, insider Smith Mark sold 1,063,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70), for a total value of A$1,052,607.60 ($746,530.21). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Hosking 1,332,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th.

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnavon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers; and Ceduna basin covering an area of 17,793 square kilometers in the Great Australian Bight.

