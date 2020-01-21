KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 61,413 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,413 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises about 2.0% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.58% of MarketAxess worth $83,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.21. 13,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,195. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.15 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.