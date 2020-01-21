KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 43,335 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,851,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,335 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Plug Power by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 19,057,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,953,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

